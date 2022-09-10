N. Mt. JULIET - Perhaps the worst kept secret in Middle Tennessee baseball circles is now out of the bag.
Former Greenbrier High School coach Justin Alberson reported for duty Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Green Hill High as the coach of the Hawks.
A native of Shelby County and a former pitcher at Dyersburg State Community College and Trevecca Nazarene University, Alberson takes over following the resignation of Kyle Muhlsteff.
The District 9-4A co-coach of the year in 2022, Muhlsteff resigned early in the summer to take a non-coaching position in Rutherford County after starting the GHHS program from scratch in 2021.
Alberson led Greenbrier to the program's first ever No. 1 ranking in the TBCA Coaches poll, district regular season and tournament championships, a region championship and a berth in the 2021 TSSAA state 2A tournament.
He went 69-23-1 in five seasons as the head coach at the Robertson County school.
A physical education / lifetime wellness teacher, Alberson worked 10 seasons at Centennial High as an assistant coach prior to his tenure at Greenbrier.
He has spent his summers as a head coach with the Nashville Knights program, managing 16, 17 and 18U teams.
Green Hill's decision to hire Alberson was made prior to the start of the school year, but Alberson stayed on at Greenbrier until his teaching position could be filled.