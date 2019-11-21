Five voted Second Team All-MSC --
Cumberland University offensive tackle Sam Michael was voted First Team All-Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division and Jace Capps, Kendall Johnson, Aaron White, Tony Bennett and Tyler Tate earned Second Team honors, as released Wednesday by the league office.
The Phoenix wrapped up a 5-5 season Saturday, Nov. 16 with a 42-35 loss at Georgetown College.
Michael, a senior from Antioch and a transfer from Alderson Broaddus, anchored the offensive line that helped Cumberland average 185.6 yards per game rushing, 25th nationally among NAIA schools.
Michael and the CU offensive line allowed only 14 quarterback sacks all season ranking 21st in the nation.
Johnson rushed for 294 yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns while catching 19 passes for 177 yards. The Nashville McGavock graduate rushed for a season-high 95 yards on three attempts at Georgetown including a 82 yard touchdown rush. He added 44 yards and a touchdown at Lindsey Wilson.
Capps led the team in sacks this season with 10.5. He ranked 4th nationally in sacks per game with 1.2 sacks/game. The Norcross, Ga., native registered three sacks against top-10 Lindsey Wilson and 2.5 against Georgetown as well as 2.0 sacks at St. Andrews.
White registered 41 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in 10 outings. The Nashville Hillwood High graduate collected 3.5 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks at St. Andrews and eight total stops against Keiser University, adding another five tackles at Cincinnati Christian.
Tate led the Phoenix with 74 tackles this year, posting 4.0 tackles for loss with one interception. The former Whitwell standout tallied 10 or more stops in three games this season – at St. Andrews, at Lindsey Wilson College and versus University of Pikeville.
Bennett picked up 34 tackles on the year, but he was a force in the CU secondary with two interceptions and five pass breakups. The Hoover High (Ala.) product had a huge interception in the endzone to seal the victory against Cincinnati Christian as well as a pick six versus Bethel.
21 earn Academic All-MSC honors -
Twenty-one Cumberland football players have been recognized as All-MSC Scholar-Athletes, including: Justin Brown, Morgan Cates, Greg Davis, Brenden Dickens, Helman Garcia, Ian Hafner, Jordan Higgins, Cole Hill, Champ Leddon, Cameron Marshall, Josh Mathis, Will Romero, Ian Spence, Mitchell Stembridge, Brandyn Stewart, Brady Stokes, Tyler Tate, Brandon Taylor, Jimmy Turner, Aaron White, Jeremy Williams and Kaleb Witherspoon.
All 21 all have displayed academic excellence over the course of their career. In order to be eligible to receive the award a student-athlete must maintain a 3.25 GPA and have at least sophomore academic status.