1st Cup race in Middle Tenn in 37 years -
GLADEVILLE – NASCAR Cup racing returned to Middle Tennessee in a big way Sunday as red-hot Kyle Larson dominated the field to win the inaugural ALLY 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Larson, driver of the No. 5 Valvoline Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports, led for 264 of the 300-lap race, the first at NSS in some 10 years and the first NASCAR Cup race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.
“It was a great day,” Larson said. “We never really had to run behind people.
The Valvoline Chevrolet was really good. It could cut the corner, cut the middle of the corner really well. Our pit crew did an awesome job again. That number one pit stall helps a bunch too.”
A sell-out crowd estimated at more than 40,000 baked in the sun as Larson won for the fourth straight straight start, counting last weekend's All-Star race at the Texas Motor Speedway.
Larson led a parade of Chevrolets to the finish line as Ross Chastain finished second after starting 19th and William Byron earned third place after starting fourth.
All told, there were 11 cautions and 14 lead changes among seven drivers.
The Cup Series returns to action Saturday and Sunday June 26-27 at the Pocono Raceway.
Denny Hamlin leads the points standings by nine points over Larson.
Check back later tonight for Larry Woody's story on Sunday's Cup race at the Nashville Superspeedway.