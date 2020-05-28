Friendship Christian graduate -
HENDERSON -- Lebanon's Tyler Alverson was awarded the Heart of a Lion award, the FHU Athletic Department announced last week, due to his accomplishments on the Cross Country and Track & Field teams, as well as his work in and out of the classroom.
Over Alverson’s career on the cross country team, he has qualified for the NAIA Cross Country National Championship all four years as a member of the team.
A 2016 graduate of Friendship Christian School, he was named the American Midwest Conference Runner of the Week nine times in his career, the equivalent of spending an entire season as the runner of the week. He won six meets and had nine other top-10 finishes.
As a track & field athlete, Alverson qualified for the National Championship twice in the marathon. He finished first place in four races on the track and has nine other top-10 finishes.
In both cross country and track & field combined. He was named to the AMC All-Conference team seven times, once for every semester here at Freed up until the track & field season was canceled this spring.
He has been named to the AMC Academic All-Conference Team for every semester he’s been at FHU, and is a three-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-Academic Athlete recipient.
As a senior at Friendship Christian, he ran a 17:59 and finished eighth in the TSSAA's Division II-A state cross country championships.
Away from athletics, Alverson was a 4.0 student and graduated in December with a degree in Bible.
He is currently working on his Master of Arts in Divinity at FHU, and is currently maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
While his athletic and academic achievements are both very impressive, he most resembles the Heart of a Lion due to his work with the church.
Alverson worked primarily as the youth minister at the Red Walnut Church of Christ where Dr. Stan Mitchell of the FHU Bible Department was the pulpit minister.
After Dr. Mitchell’s sudden passing, Alverson stepped into that pulpit role, while continuing as the youth minister and Bible class teacher.
He did all of this while maintaining his 4.0 GPA in the classroom and working as one of the top runners in the AMC.
“I’m proud of Tyler and what he’s accomplished over the past four years,” FHU Cross Country and Track & Field coach Derrick Spradlin said.
“From the moment he walking onto campus his freshman year, it’s been obvious that we had someone with special talent and attitude. He’s a great teammate and team leader who sets high expectations for himself and the team.
"His work ethic is inspirational. He just continues to improve; his PR (personal record) came his senior year. It’s been an incredible honor to be able to coach him.”
Alverson is the son of Travis and Kim Alverson. He will graduate with His Master of Arts in Divinity in 2021.