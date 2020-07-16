WNBA star prepped at MJHS
Alysha Clark, a 2005 graduate of Mt. Juliet High, was announced Wednesday as a member of Middle Tennessee State University's 2020 Blue Raider Hall of Fame.
Currently a member of the Seattle Storm of the WNBA, Clark was a dominant force in her two seasons as a Lady Raider.
She was an eight-time All-American and was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in both 2009 and 2010.
Clark was also named Most Valuable Player of the Sun Belt Championships in both seasons. She owns the top six single-game scoring marks in program history with six games of 44-plus points.
She helped the Storm to the 2018 WNBA championship and was named league MVP when her CCC Polkowice captured a European title that same season.
In 2019 her French team Lyon Asvel, won a league championship in 2019.
Clark, a three-year letterwinner at Mt. Juliet High for Coach Chris Fryer, averaged 24 points and 11.6 rebounds as a senior and helped the Lady Bears to the 2005 Class 3A state title, earning Miss Basketball honors along the way. She was voted Class 3A Miss Basketball in the state of Tennessee and earned All-American honors from both the AAU and the WBCA.