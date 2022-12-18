With the long-term future of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway hanging in the balance of ongoing negotiations, the historic old track and local-division racing are secure for at least one more season.
Illinois-based Track Enterprises, which has operated the Metro-owned track for the past three years, announced it has signed a contract to continue for the upcoming season which kicks off April 1.
The contract was agreed on by Track Enterprises president Bob Sargant and the Board of Fair Commissioners.
The Board has yet to sign off on a proposed 30-year takeover by Speedway Motorsports Inc. An “agreement in principle” was announced over a year ago by Nashville mayor John Cooper and reportedly could be finalized at any time. If so, SMI apparently will operate the track next season in partnership with Track Enterprises.
Despite the murky long-range future, area drivers, including defending track champion Dylan Fetcho of Lebanon, at least know they have a place to race next year. They can start building cars, seeking sponsors and conducting other vital pre-season business.
“It’s good to have it done,” says Scott Fetcho, a retired Fairgrounds racer who oversees his son’s race team. “We’re looking forward to another season.”
While Fetcho says he is “for the SMI deal 100 percent and I hope it happens,” he adds a cautionary note: “It seems to me the same hurdles remain – it has yet to be approved by the Fair Board and Metro Council.”
A vocal neighborhood group opposes the SMI deal, claiming the proposed expansion will increase traffic and noise.
Mt. Juliet driver Bennie Hamlett, heading into his 35th season at the Fairgrounds, believes the future of the track could be at stake.
“It needs a lot of improvements and SMI has the resources to make them,” Hamlett says. “I’m not sure the old track can survive much longer without it.”
Some of the track’s top drivers are from Wilson County. In addition to Lebanon’s Fetcho, Gladeville’s Hunter Wright is among the area’s top young talents. He finished second to Fetcho this season in a tight championship battle that came down to the final race.
Young Mt. Juliet driver Chase Johnson, whose dad Andy is a former track champion, also is considered a rising star in the sport.
If and when SMI takes control of the track, it hopes to bring back some NASCAR events, including big-league Cup racing. According to a national report last week, SMI proposes running a Cup race at the Fairgrounds every other year, in addition to its annual Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville.
Fetcho has expressed concern that bringing in NASCAR races could crowd out local racing, especially if a limited number of events are permitted in the SMI contract.
Hamlett doesn’t expect that to happen.
“From what I understand, our racing will not be impacted,” he says. “They could even run some local races as companion events to the NASCAR races. Having NASCAR will draw more attention, attract more fans and be beneficial for everybody.”