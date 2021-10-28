Mt. Juliet fisherman Roy Parsons says a bass he caught during a recent Thursday Night Tournament on Percy Priest Lake must have been really hungry – or really greedy.
When it hit his plastic worm, it already had two crankbaits dangling from its jaw.
“It had two count-down Rapalas in its mouth, and both were brand-new,” Parsons says. “They had been broken off in the last day or so. That was a hungry fish.”
Parsons, 80, has been fishing most of his life, including about 50 years of tournament competition. Of the thousands of bass he has landed, he’d never before caught one with another lure in its mouth.
“I’ve heard about it,” he says, “but I’d never caught one.”
Fish don’t always hit a lure because of hunger, but out of aggression. But since Parsons was slow-fishing his worm through brush, he figures the 2.6 bass was looking for a meal.
When a fish swallows a lure, the strong digestive juices in its stomach quickly dissolve the metal hooks. But a lure dangling from a fish’s jaw could survive for sometime.
“I did it a favor by catching it and getting those lures out,” Parsons says. “After the weigh-in it was released and swam off. It wasn’t hurt.”
Parsons, whose other fish that night weighed an even two pounds, finished second in the tournament and collected $80 in runner-up money. He figures the two new Rapalas would cost $8-$10 at a tackle store.
“Between the prize money and the two crankbaits, I came out pretty good,” he says with a laugh.
Speaking of fishing oddities, TNT director Andy Jennette says he once caught a bass that had just broke the line of his buddy.
“It broke off, and two minutes later I caught it with the lure in its mouth,” Jennette says.
“I also caught a bass on Old Hickory that had a six-inch shad in its mouth, with its tail sticking out of the bass’s mouth. I figure it hit out of aggression; it couldn’t have swallowed anything else.”
Parsons has been fishing the Thursday Night Tournament for about 10 years. It is fished out of Long Hunter State Park, where TNT members this spring installed lights at the boat ramp and parking lot. The TNT provided the lights and the labor as a public service.
The TNT is the area’s longest-running bass tournament. Pay-outs are based on the number of anglers participating in each one.
The TNT season ended with an Oct. 16 barbeque supper and fish-off at the Long Hunter ramp.
For information about next year’s schedules, membership, entry fees or other details contact Jennette at (615) 972-0735.