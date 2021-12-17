Chronic Wasting Disease continues to spread in Tennessee, with an infected deer killed by a hunter in Weakley County.
Previously, an infected deer had been discovered in neighboring Henry County, prompting the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to designate Weakley a “high-risk” county.
Weakley joins a growing number of counties in the TWRA’s designated CWD Zone, in which there are special regulations for deer hunting, and restricting about transportation.
So far, all the cases of the disease have been confined to West Tennessee, but biologists believe it will eventually make its way into Middle Tennessee as deer travel widely.
CWD is a neurological disease that affects only covids – deer, elk and moose, in which it is fatal.
It is transmitted through bodily fluids, including saliva. That is why the TWRA discourages the use of deer feeders by hunters and wildlife watchers. A single infected deer can infect all healthy deer that use the feeder.
Biologists continue to monitor other areas of the state for CWD.
Cedars of Lebanon State Park is among the sites to which hunters can bring the heads of harvested deer for testing. They can be dropped off during the park’s operating hours.
For information about the disease and regulations regarding hunting in the CWD Zone, visit CWDinTN.com.
Hunters for Hungry: Hunters can donate all or part of a harvested deer to Hunters for the Hungry, which provides meals for needy.
The deer can be dropped off at any of the state’s 55 participating commercial deer processing plant. Some processors offer free or discounted fees for donated venison.
Check with the individual processor beforehand for operating hours and other details. A kill tag or other documentation of a legal harvest must accompany each deer before processing.
The program is sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation in partnership with the TWRA. Information is available via tnwf.org.
Breast cancer awareness: The TWRA is selling pink patches and hats to promote Breast Cancer Awareness.
The proceeds go to Casting for Recovery, an organization that arranges fly fishing trips for women affected by breast cancer.