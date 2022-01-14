Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Snow may mix in. High around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 7 inches possible.
* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavier snowfall amounts may be
possible in stronger snow bands that could potentially set up
across mid state region.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Wind: NNE @ 2 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 1 mph
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 45°
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 48°
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 49°
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
Humidity: 57%
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: NE @ 2 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind: ENE @ 2 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 42°
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 37°
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 36°
Visibility: 8 mi
Lebanon's Brandon Dowdy, host of the Southern Woods & Waters TV show, and daughter Emery, 10, with a big buck she bagged on the last day of deer season.
Deer season, which began in late August with a “velvet” hunt for antlered bucks, ended Jan. 8 with a Young Sportsman’s Hunt.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has not compiled the final harvest numbers, but reported success varied widely across the state. Deer were plentiful in some areas, scarce in others.
The spread of Chronic Wasting Disease was monitored throughout the season, with the fatal deer disease discovered in more counties last year.
All the CWD impacted counties so far are in West Tennessee, but the disease continues to creep closer to Middle Tennessee.
TWRA adds more land: The TWRA has purchased 1,000 acres to be added to the Bear Hollow Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Franklin County, bringing the WMA’s total acreage 18,000.
The TWRA earlier acquired 3,500 acres in East Tennessee, near Oak Ridge, for public outdoors use, including hunting, fishing, hiking and camping.
Acquiring land for preservation and public use is one of the TWRA’s top priorities,
More trout stockings: The TWRA’s winter trout stocking continues in waters across the state, with approximately 75,000 rainbow trout released and ready for catching.
One stocking was held Dec. 7 in Wilson County’s Sinking Creek that runs through the Don Fox Community Park, and a second stocking is scheduled for early February.
No fishing license or trout license is required for anglers 12 and younger.
Anyone 16 and older must have a standard fishing license plus a trout license to fish for trout, even if none are kept. An annual Sportsman’s License or Lifetime License covers all requirements.
Licenses can be purchased at most outdoors outlets on on-line at www.tnwildlife.org. which also posts a stocking schedule.
There is no size limit on the stocked trout, which average about 10 inches, but there is a seven-fish daily limit.
TWRA supports breast cancer awareness: The TWRA is selling pink patches and hats to promote Breast Cancer Awareness.
The proceeds go to Casting for Recovery, an organization that arranges fly fishing trips for women affected by breast cancer.
Items can be purchased at shop.gooutdoorstennessee.com.
Contact information:
Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number for verification.
We'll keep you connected to all the updated local news and information about what's happening in Wilson County!
Keep up with all the latest news about the Tennessee Titans!
The Wilson Post