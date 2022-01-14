Larry deer and girl

Lebanon's Brandon Dowdy, host of the Southern Woods & Waters TV show, and daughter Emery, 10, with a big buck she bagged on the last day of deer season.

Deer season, which began in late August with a “velvet” hunt for antlered bucks, ended Jan. 8 with a Young Sportsman’s Hunt.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has not compiled the final harvest numbers, but reported success varied widely across the state. Deer were plentiful in some areas, scarce in others.

The spread of Chronic Wasting Disease was monitored throughout the season, with the fatal deer disease discovered in more counties last year.

All the CWD impacted counties so far are in West Tennessee, but the disease continues to creep closer to Middle Tennessee.

TWRA adds more land: The TWRA has purchased 1,000 acres to be added to the Bear Hollow Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Franklin County, bringing the WMA’s total acreage 18,000.

The TWRA earlier acquired 3,500 acres in East Tennessee, near Oak Ridge, for public outdoors use, including hunting, fishing, hiking and camping.

Acquiring land for preservation and public use is one of the TWRA’s top priorities,

More trout stockings: The TWRA’s winter trout stocking continues in waters across the state, with approximately 75,000 rainbow trout released and ready for catching.

One stocking was held Dec. 7 in Wilson County’s Sinking Creek that runs through the Don Fox Community Park, and a second stocking is scheduled for early February.

No fishing license or trout license is required for anglers 12 and younger.

Anyone 16 and older must have a standard fishing license plus a trout license to fish for trout, even if none are kept. An annual Sportsman’s License or Lifetime License covers all requirements.

Licenses can be purchased at most outdoors outlets on on-line at www.tnwildlife.org. which also posts a stocking schedule.

There is no size limit on the stocked trout, which average about 10 inches, but there is a seven-fish daily limit.

TWRA supports breast cancer awareness: The TWRA is selling pink patches and hats to promote Breast Cancer Awareness.

The proceeds go to Casting for Recovery, an organization that arranges fly fishing trips for women affected by breast cancer.

Items can be purchased at shop.gooutdoorstennessee.com.

