It seems like such a simple question for fisheries experts:
Are fish that have parasites – commonly referred to as “wormy fish” – safe to eat?
I’ve asked professional biologists in two states and can’t get an answer.
They were cooperative, but no help. I listened to windy lectures about the complex life-cycles of aquatic bugs and larva with unpronounceable Latin names, and when the seminar was over, I’d try again:
“But are wormy fish safe to eat?
And I’d be treated to another lecture.
The quest started awhile back when a fisherman caught a bass that had black specks in its flesh and small yellowish nodules on its gills. He wanted to know if the fish was OK to eat.
I told him I didn’t know, but would ask someone who might.
I emailed the question to Frank Fiss, the TWRA Chief of Fisheries.
Frank said the fish should be safe to eat “if it is well-cooked.”
But what if it wasn’t? What if a thick fillet that contained a parasite was under-cooked? Would there be health concerns?
Frank said parasites weren’t his field of expertise, and referred me to an Agency biologist.
The TWRA biologist wasn’t sure either, and passed me on to a doctor at Auburn University’s Southeastern Cooperative Fish Parasite & Disease Laboratory.
With a name like that, surely someone there could answer such a basic question.
I described the parasites to the laboratory doctor, and he said he was familiar with them. He said they are fairly common in fresh-water fish, often introduced into the water through bird droppings.
I explained that I wasn’t interested in how the parasites got there. What I wanted to know is, are fish that have them safe to eat?
The doctor said, and I paraphrase, there are no specific studies from which definitive scientific conclusions can be drawn.
All he could tell me was this: “Cook the fish and don’t eat raw parasites.”
Of course that evades the question: what IF an undetected parasite is eaten in an inadvertently-undercooked fish? I’ve asked repeatedly, and can’t get answer.
One expert said he didn’t think parasitic fish were a concern; otherwise there would be accounts about sick fishermen in the news and on social media.
The TWRA devotes two pages in its Fishing Guide to warnings about contaminants such as mercury and PCBs found in various waters, with advisories about consuming fish from them.
Warnings in the various waters range from “precautionary” and “limit consumption” to “do not eat the fish.”
But there’s not a word anywhere about the risk – or lack thereof -- of consuming fish with parasites.
All the experts can tell us is to cook our fish well-done -- and chew thoroughly.