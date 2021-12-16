Cannon County's Kim Koon -
Photographer Kim Koon of Cannon County is one of 13 winners in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s annual calendar photo competition.
Koon, a native and resident of Readyville, submitted a photograph she snapped last summer of a Rough Green Snake posed on a bright flowering Zinnia.
The photo will appear in the TWRA’s 2022 Tennessee Wildlife Magazine calendar, either on the cover or with one the 12 monthly pages.
“I’m excited to have my work featured in the wildlife calendar, which goes state-wide,” says Koon, who will receive a $60 prize. Also, her name will appear prominently with her calendar photo.
“To me, that’s the most gratifying part,” Koon says. “I’ve always enjoyed photography, and my dream is to someday have my own studio and work professionally. Maybe this exposure will help make it happen.”
Koon is a 1988 graduate of Cannon County High and attended MTSU and Motlow State Community College. She currently continues taking classes at the latter.
Koon is an administrative assistant with Cannon County UT Extensive Service where she has been employed for 32 years.
But her heart was always in her art.
“I’ve always been artistic,” she says. “I tend to look at the world through a camera lens. When I look at a setting, I frame it in my mind.”
Koon delved deeper into photography a few years ago following the passing of her mother.
“I needed something to occupy my time and my mind,” she says. “My husband Martin encouraged me buy a good camera and pursue photography.”
Koon had submitted a photo in a previous Wildlife Magazine contest, but it was not a finalist. This time she made it.
“I plan to submit more in the future,” she says. “I’ve always enjoyed the outdoors and nature, and the wildlife magazine is perfect for me.”
The contest rules require all photos to be of native Tennessee fauna. Koon came across the harmless Rough Green Snake in the road and picked it up to move it out of the way so it wouldn’t get run over.
“Some Zinnias were blooming nearby, and I put the snake on one of them,” she says. “It looked so colorful and interesting I decided to snap a photo.”
Koon says she has always found snakes interesting, and has photographed a number of them over the years – all non-venomous.
“I’d like to photograph a rattlesnake, copperhead or cottonmouth (the state’s three venomous species) but never had an opportunity,” she says. “My husband I went to Reelfoot Lake one spring to fish and look for a cottonmouth, but we couldn’t find one.”
She plans to keep looking, and who knows – a photo of a big, buzzing rattler may show up in a future wildlife calendar, with Kim’s name on it.