A pale sliver of dawn was peeking over the horizon when they began flying down into the field, cackling and yelping and carrying on like a feathered frat party.
Turkeys. At least a hundred, maybe more. The field of green fescue turned black with turkeys.
Roy Denney and I were hunkered in a blind overlooking the field on his Wilson County farm, watching the show.
It was fall turkey season, and with all those turkeys parading around – some strolling right up to the blind and peeking in – you’d think it was time to put the stuffing on the stove and heat up the oven. Thanksgiving would come early.
No such luck. They were all hens and beardless jakes hatched in late spring.
That meant they were off-limits. Over a hundred turkeys in our laps, and not a shootable one among them.
Last year the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency enacted a regulation allowing only bearded birds – gobblers and the rare bearded hen -- to be harvested during the fall season. In past years, fall hens had been fair game, but no more.
Apparently the birds got the word, and for the next three hours Roy and I were tantalized by huge flocks of turkeys we couldn’t shoot.
Adding to the aggravation, a dozen big gobblers strutted and fanned out in the middle of the field, well out of range, too smart and too cautious to wander near the suspicious-looking blind. That’s how they grow old.
It was frustrating, especially since I failed to bag a turkey during the traditional spring season for the first time in over 30 years.
Before the TWRA changed the regulation, the charm of the fall hunt – in addition to the ideal October weather and no springtime crowds -- was that it was almost a sure thing. Even if a wary old long-beard wouldn’t cooperate, you had a good chance of harvesting a hen or jake.
A beardless bird was fine with me, since I’m not a trophy hunter. I don’t care if a turkey doesn’t have a 12-inch beard and 2-inch spurs. I’ve never seen a recipe for beards and spurs.
Maybe it’s in the same cookbook as antler stew.
Prior to last season’s rule change, as many as six turkeys could be killed in most Middle Tennessee counties during the fall hunt, and all six could be hens. And after killing six in one country, a hunter could go to another county and kill six more.
I always thought that was a case of over-kill, no pun intended.
It was too many birds to remove from a flock, and eventually the Agency’s wildlife biologists agreed. But instead of reducing the limit to a reasonable one beardless bird in the fall, they cut them out entirely.
The Agency over-corrected, going from a too-liberal limit to zero, and spoiled what had been a pleasurable, almost sure-shot autumn turkey season for a lot of hunters.
Looks like Spam and dressing for Thanksgiving.