A Facebook post detailing new boating regulations is a prank, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has issued a notice to disregard it.
The posting is by a fictional “Tennessee Waterway Commission,” and lists a number of “new regulations” for Tennessee boaters.
Among the regulations is an advisory that all boaters must be “respectfully attired at all times. Any who identify as female must have upper-body coverings.”
It also warns that under the new regulations, a limited number of alcoholic beverages per person is permitted on a boat. It says violators will be cited.
The TWRA, on its website, www.tnwildlife.org, says there is no such organization as the TWC, and the “new regulations” are a hoax – although it reminds boaters to drink responsibly, since Boating Under the Influence is illegal and a factor in many boating accidents.
The TWRA has no regulation regarding topless female boaters.
Turkey limit reduced: The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission voted to start next spring’s turkey season later – around mid-April -- and reduce the bag limit from three to two bearded birds, only one of which can be a jake.
The changes are in response to this spring’s reduced harvest by almost 10 percent from the past five-year average, as the turkey population continues to decline in many areas.
Also, racoon and possum seasons will be extended into mid-March, and the bag limit doubled to four in an attempt to remove more of the predators that feed on turkey eggs.
Free Fishing Week: June 11-17 is Free Fishing Week in Tennessee, during which time no license is required to fish state waters. Permission is still required to fish private waters.
Some communities host fishing rodeos for youngsters and related events.
For detailed information about Free Fishing Week or regulations about year-round fishing, consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide.
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors activities.
Subscriptions can be placed at www.tnstateparks.com/conservationist with the code word GREEN.
Elk reward: The reward has reached $14,000 for information leading to the apprehension of the poacher(s) who illegally killed an elk in Claiborne County earlier this year.
Anyone with information can call the local TWRA office (615) 736-5532 or the main office in Nashville (731) 423-5725.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.