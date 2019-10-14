Will pitch for WHS in 2020 --
Watertown High Class of 2020 Brady Chappell has verbally committed to continue his education and baseball career at Dartmouth College.
The son of Tim and Jill Chappell, pitched three years for Lebanon High prior to his transfer to Watertown.
Brady (RHP) went 20-3 in the last two summers playing for the Kentucky Ironmen and Cross Hit organizations.
Dartmouth is a private Ivy League university in Hanover, New Hampshire and is the ninth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States.
Chappell will sign his National Letter of Intent in November.