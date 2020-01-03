Jan. 3rd at ABCA Convention -
NASHVILLE -- Longtime Cumberland University baseball coach Woody Hunt was bestowed with the Robert E. "Ish" Smith Award at the NAIA Awards Recognition Luncheon Friday in conjunction with the American Baseball Coaches' Association meetings at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.
The Robert E. "Ish" Smith Award is given annually to a coach or administrator who has presented an unselfish manner to the promotion of NAIA Baseball.
The award is regarded as one of the highest honors an NAIA coach can receive. Coach Hunt is the 20th winner of the award.
"I am honored to receive this award and very humbled," said Coach Hunt. "It is a privilege to receive an award with the name Robert E. Smith. He is one of the greatest influencers of NAIA baseball and I am honored to be apart of an incredible group."
The Robert E. "Ish" Smith Award is named for the first recipient of the award in 1999. Smith, an NAIA Hall of Fame baseball coach and former President of Greenville College (Ill.), also served as the President of the International Baseball Association.
He is the person most credited with pushing baseball to become an Olympic sport.
Coach Hunt has spent 41 years at Cumberland University, winning three NAIA National Championships, two NAIA Runner-Up finishes and has accumulated 1,599 career victories heading into the 2020 campaign.
The Phoenix have made 12 appearances to the NAIA World Series and have claimed 20 regular-season conference championships under Coach Hunt.
The program has posted 24 seasons with 40 or more victories, including 20 of the last 27 years, while registering 50 or more wins eight times, all since 1997.
This award is more than just the on-field accolades and Coach Hunt is pleased to be able to be considered for such an award.
"It is just very humbling to think that people see me as selfless and willing to help. This is one of the top honors I have received and I am just very blessed," he said.
Coach Hunt has been an active member of the NAIA Baseball Coaches Association and has served on several committees to work towards the betterment of NAIA baseball.
Robert E. "Ish" Smith Award Winners
1999 - Robert E. Smith (Greenville, Ill.)
2000 - Paul Merkel (Whitworth, Wash.)
2001 - Gordon Gillespie (Lewis, Ill.)
2002 - Carroll Land (Point Loma Nazarene, Calif.)
2003 - Bill Arce (Claremont-Mudd, Calif.)
2004 - Hank Burbridge (Spring Arbor)
2006 - Jamie White (Avista-NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho)
2007 - Elmer Kosub (Saint Mary's, Texas)
2008 - Al Meyer (Mayville State, N.D.)
2009 - Dave Altopp (Lee, Tenn.)
2010 - Scott Berry (Mayville State, N.D.)
2011 - Denny Grubb (Avista-NAIA World Series, Lewiston, Idaho)
2012 - Jim Boeve (Hastings, Neb.)
2013 - Mark Kraemer (Rawlings Sporting Goods)
2014 - John Kolasinski (Siena Heights)
2015 - Scott McClure (KIAC Commissioner)
2016 - Tim Mead (Walsh, Ohio)
2017 - Scott Berry (Mayville State, S.D.)
2018 - Tony Delgado (St. Francis, Ill.)
2019 - Woody Hunt (Cumberland, Lebanon)