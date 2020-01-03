Today

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness. High 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.