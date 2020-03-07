Lebanon High baseball held its annual "First Pitch" dinner and auction Friday, March 6 at the LHS cafeteria.
Sponsored by Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, the event featured a barbecue dinner, introduction of the 2020 Blue Devils, remarks from Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Jim McGuire as well as a silent auction.
Class of 1971 graduate and former Blue Devil outfielder Brownie Hall was presented the Brent Foster Legacy Award. Hall is a a partner in THW Insurance.
Dr. Jon Franklin and John White, members of the 1985 District 7AAA championship team, presented Coach Will Wakefield with the district championship plaque.
The Blue Devils open the 2020 season Monday, March 9 at Brent Foster Field with a 4 p.m. game with Cookeville.
Former LHS catcher Gwen Jones (Class of 1973) is scheduled to throw out the first pitch.