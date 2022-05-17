Blue Devils end season 19-20 -

HENDERSONVILLE – Lebanon picked a bad night to have a bad night, dropping an 8-1 loss to Hendersonville in Monday's Region 5-4A semifinal contest at Drakes Creek Park.

The Blue Devils managed just four hits, all singles, against Commando pitcher Ryan Oden who threw a complete game – striking out eight.

With the win, HHS earns the right to host the Region 4-5A championship game Wednesday night against Mt. Juliet – a 2-1 winner over Beech in Monday's other semifinal contest.

Regardless of Wednesday's outcome, both participants will play in Friday's Class 4A Sectional – one win away from a spot in Spring Fling.

Down a run after one inning, LHS tied the score at 1-1 in the top of the second, only to see Hendersonville tack on two-spots in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Connor Gannon, Brody Hays, Jackson Lea and Denton Dodson had the only hits for the Blue Devils – all singles.

Lebanon's season came to a close with a record of 19-20 and a second place finish in both the District 9-4A regular season and tournament.