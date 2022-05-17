A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind: SSE @ 1 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 32%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 0 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: SE @ 1 mph
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
Wind: ESE @ 1 mph
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
Wind: ESE @ 2 mph
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
Wind: ESE @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
Wind: SE @ 2 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
HENDERSONVILLE - Lebanon infielders Connor Gannon, Brice Njezic, Jackson Lea and Brody Hays wait out a pitching change in Monday's 8-1 loss to Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE - Lebanon High pitcher Logan Sullivan.
HENDERSONVILLE - First baseman Lawson Alder and Lebanon's Logan Sullivan (18) during Monday's Region 4-5A opener.
HENDERSONVILLE - Denton Dodson comes home with a first inning run for the Blue Devils.
HENDERSONVILLE - Commando Zach Dumas tags out Lebanon's Jackson Lea at third base.
HENDERSONVILLE - Lebanon head coach Will Wakefield unloads on an umpire in Monday's 8-1 loss to Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE - Cole Ullrich is tagged out at home plate by Lebanon's Copeland Bradford.
Blue Devils end season 19-20 -
HENDERSONVILLE – Lebanon picked a bad night to have a bad night, dropping an 8-1 loss to Hendersonville in Monday's Region 5-4A semifinal contest at Drakes Creek Park.
The Blue Devils managed just four hits, all singles, against Commando pitcher Ryan Oden who threw a complete game – striking out eight.
With the win, HHS earns the right to host the Region 4-5A championship game Wednesday night against Mt. Juliet – a 2-1 winner over Beech in Monday's other semifinal contest.
Regardless of Wednesday's outcome, both participants will play in Friday's Class 4A Sectional – one win away from a spot in Spring Fling.
Down a run after one inning, LHS tied the score at 1-1 in the top of the second, only to see Hendersonville tack on two-spots in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Connor Gannon, Brody Hays, Jackson Lea and Denton Dodson had the only hits for the Blue Devils – all singles.
Lebanon's season came to a close with a record of 19-20 and a second place finish in both the District 9-4A regular season and tournament.
