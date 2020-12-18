Watertown High infielder -
Brandon Watts, Watertown High Class of 2021, signed scholarship papers Friday afternoon, Dec. 18 to continue his education and athletic career at Lindsey Wilson College, an NAIA institution in Columbia, KY.
Watts, the son of Kendal and Ann Watts, is a multisport athlete at WHS, having played football for the Purple Tigers in addition to his baseball efforts.
He played summer baseball with Rawlings Southeast and is one of just a handful of Blue Raider baseball signees for 2021.