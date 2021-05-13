Some 17 Wilson County baseball players and a coach have been singled out for District 9-AAA postseason recognition.
The all-district team was released prior to the start of the district tournament with the all-tournament team slated to be released later this week.
Lebanon High School coach Will Wakefield was named Coach of the Year by a vote of the other district coaches.
MT. JULIET: Austin Hunley, Justin Lee, Seth Stevens, Colton Regen, Jack Fortner and Brett Shirley.
LEBANON: Carson Boles, Will Burrus, Eli Carson, Jake Jewell and LHP of the Year John Tomlinson. Tomlinson went 4-0 during the regular season with an ERA of 1.20. He struck out 78 hitters in 39 and two-third innings pitched.
WILSON CENTRAL: Issac Schaefer and McKane Everett.
GREEN HILL: Micah Summar, Christian Taylor, Brett Dowling and Adam Partin.