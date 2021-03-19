MSC foe Thomas More comes to town -
LEBANON - Having battled weather and COVID-19 restrictions since the beginning of the season, Cumberland University's baseball team is scheduled to entertain Thomas More University this weekend in a three-game Mid-South Conference series.
Tentative plans call for a 2 p.m. single game Saturday, March 20 followed by a 12 Noon doubleheader on Sunday.
The Phoenix presently stand 10-8 on the season and 1-2 in the MSC, having only played three games at Ernest L. Stockton Field/Woody Hunt Stadium -- all mid-week games -- going 2-1.
Coach Woody Hunt's team has been inactive since March 5 when the weekend series at the University of the Cumberlands was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The team was allowed to returned to practice Tuesday.
Live radio coverage of the weekend series can be heard on WANT FM-98.9 with Randy Sallis and Jake Hood on the call.
A free live video feed will be available via www.gocumberlandathletics.com.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, no visiting fans will be allowed to attend and Phoenix fans must be on a player pass list in order to purchase tickets for the series with Thomas More.
Injury update - Right-handed relief specialist Nolan Gazouski (6-6, 220) relief specialist, a senior transfer from Ball State, might just be available this weekend.
Gazouski, who throws a wipe-out slider, has been recovering from a surgical procedure over the long holiday break.
"When you take the long view, this down time due to COVID-19 might just me a blessing," Coach Hunt said earlier this week. "We've got three pitchers who needed some time to heal"
Lefty starter Nick Hoefling (Gilroy, CA) has been nursing a leg injury and sophomore right-hander Conner Dunnam (Embry-Riddle) is close to being back at full strength.
"We've got to make something happen starting this weekend," Hunt said. "We've got a chance to make up some ground in the conference standings.
Hunt indicated his team practiced outside Tuesday, but was forced back inside the Benton Jennings Hitting Facility the rest of the week due to rain.
Hunt's final home series - Tickets are now on sale for Coach Hunt's final home series against Bethel University on April 23-24.
Cumberland University and the athletic department will celebrate the legacy of Coach Hunt with a special ceremony before the start of Saturday's doubleheader at Ernest L. Stockton Field.
"This is such a special moment that people are going to come far and wide to be here," said CU athletic director Ron Pavan. "We're going to open it up for the public and all the alumni to show their support for Coach Hunt as we say farewell to him."
All fans will be expected to wear masks for the event and will be temperature checked at the ticket gate upon arrival.
Tickets are available now at gocumberlandathletics.com/tickets.
Ceremonies will be moved to the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena in the event of inclement weather.