High school gyms will be used -
HERMITAGE -- With Middle Tennessee State University's Charles M. Murphy Athletic Center unavailable for the TSSAA's 2021 high school basketball tournaments due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Board of Control is looking at keeping the tournaments in Rutherford County, but at Murfreesboro high school gymnasiums.
According to minutes of Thursday morning's virtual BOC meeting, the state office is in the process of assembling a schedule for the tournament to be held at multiple member high school gymnasiums.
A similar plan was utilized for the 2020 state volleyball tournaments.
The BOC also voted to extend the contract of Executive Director Bernard Childress for another three years
Sevierville Golf Club was selected to host the State Golf Championships in 2021 and 2022. The 36-hole facility allows for all of the state golf tournaments to be held during the same week.
With that change, the Board also approved changes in the calendar that affect the golf season in regards to the dates when districts and regions for each class must be completed.
Chattanooga was selected to host the Girls' State Soccer Championships for 2021 and 2022.
Sites for the early rounds will include Baylor School, Chattanooga Christian School, Girls’ Preparatory School and University of Tennessee Chattanooga Sportsplex.
The championship matches will be held at CHI Memorial Stadium.