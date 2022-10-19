Woody's Woods & Waters -
Jeremy Wade, host of the popular River Monsters TV program, travels the world in quest of ferocious fish.
One recent episode was about catching giant gar. It was reminiscent of an epic battle waged by fishing buddy Bob Sherborne with one of the armor-plated, saw-toothed prehistoric critters last spring in the Cumberland River.
We were fishing for white bass below Cheatham Dam when something bumped Sherborne’s plastic jig and he set the hook.
Instead of hooking a white bass, he had snagged a log.
Sherborne, muttering, started to break the line, but suddenly the log started swimming away. It was so powerful it spun the boat around.
As line peeled from the screaming reel I started the motor and we followed whatever it was downstream to a protected eddy. I steered the boat in, and for the next hour I watched an exciting tug of war.
Sherborne was using 8-pound-test line, so he had to play the fish carefully. He kept his drag loose, and when the fish ran, he let it strip off line – 20 yards on some runs.
When the fish stopped, Sherborne would slowly crank it back.
Eventually he eased it alongside the boat and we got a look at it – a massive gar, almost six feet long and as thick as a lumberjack’s thigh.
It was hooked on the outside of its bony jaw, where rows of hacksaw teeth couldn’t snip the line.
Since it wouldn’t fit in our landing net – and would have shredded it if we’d tried – I slipped a loop of anchor rope around its long snout and we hauled it aboard.
That was a mistake. The gar wasn’t as pooped as we thought.
It began thrashing and thumping, knocking over tackle boxes and sending loose gear flying. For a couple of minutes, it was a toss-up who had caught whom.
Finally the fish calmed down. I snapped a photo, untangled it, and we let it go. Or vice-versa.
When I got home, I did some gar research. There are three common species in Tennessee – the longnose, shortnose and spotted. The former, which we caught, is the biggest, with the state record weighing 38 pounds. Sherborne’s may have been bigger.
A rare fourth species, the giant alligator gar, was once virtually extinct. It is being restored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and is protected.
Alligator gar grow up to eight feet, and the world record, caught in Mississippi, tipped the scales at 327 pounds.
Gar are classified as “rough fish” and are favorite targets of bow fishermen.
Are gar edible? Depends on how hungry you are.
The Tennessee River Folklife Museum near Camden references “gar balls” prepared by river rats who lived off their catches. The recipe calls for minced gar meat mixed with bread crumbs, onions, pepper and garlic to produce something akin to salmon patties.
I’ve never sampled a gar ball, but one morning on the Cumberland River my fishing buddy had a ball catching one.