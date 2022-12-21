Woody's Woods & Waters -
Another Christmas is almost here, and maybe this time I’ll get my pony.
Evidently the elves have misplaced my letters over the years. Or maybe Santa had trouble squeezing a Shetland down the chimney.
It’s not just my missing pony. At the risk of sounding Grinchy, Christmas has lost much of its magic for many of us, outdoorsmen included.
Want a new pair of waders? How about some thermal socks or that fancy spinning reel you saw advertised in Field & Stream? You don’t have to write to the North Pole in July, then fidget until Christmas morning. Just drive over to that big outdoors store with the bass out front and load up a shopping cart.
Christmas becomes less special when it comes every day of the year.
It wasn’t that way as a kid growing up in the mountains. Christmas was a big deal, with once-a-year presents piled under our little Charlie Brown cedar.
My most memorable one arrived when I was seven – a genuine Red Ryder BB gun, just like the one Red carried when he and Little Beaver chased desperados across the prairie.
It was nestled among the Tinker Toys, Lincoln Logs and my kid sister’s tea set and Raggedy Ann doll (Malibu Barbie hadn’t hit town). A genuine lever-action, plastic-stock BB gun, straight from Santa’s workshop. (Similar to the one in the Western Auto storefront.)
I was surprised Santa was able to talk my mom into it. She, like Ralph’s mom in “The Christmas Story,” was afraid I’d shoot my eye out.
And I almost did.
My cousin Jerry and I were plinking tin cans in the back yard when a copper-coated BB ricocheted off a metal tool shed. It nailed me in the forehead. My knees buckled and I saw stars. It didn’t break the skin, but it raised an ugly blue knot.
An inch lower and I would’ve been a pirate.
I couldn’t go crying to my mom, for fear she’d dis-arm me. So, like Red Ryder when he got winged, I gritted my teeth and rode on.
I was under strict orders not to shoot the cat, my sister or songbirds. The cat and my sister escaped without any blue knots, but I confess some neighborhood birds didn’t. More than one loud-mouthed blue jay bit the dust.
It’s illegal to shoot a songbird, but hopefully the statute of limitations for blue jays has expired.
Mostly I plinked paper targets and tin cans, making sure there were no metal objects lurking in the background to shoot back. Shooting BBs was good target practice, and also taught me a painful lesson in gun safety.
At 12 I was presented a little .410 shotgun, and I went after big game – quail, doves, squirrels and rabbits – conscience-free, since my grandma fried them for supper. My trusty, rusty BB gun was retired.
But its memory lives on, part of a magical, long-ago Christmas morning.
Now, Santa, about that pony …