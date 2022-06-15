LEBANON - On the heels of 80 girls basketball teams competing on 11 Wilson County gym floors over a three-day period in the Lebanon High Team Camp, you can look for another 32 squads from across the state to fill up restaurants and local hotels for a prestigious two-day team camp experience.
Thursday and Friday of this week Lebanon High's Campbell Brandon Gymnasium will be the site of the annual Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT) Girls HoopFest.
Admission is $10 per person for a full day of basketball and the weekend coincides with a live recruiting period for NCAA Division II and III, NAIA and Junior College programs.
The partition will be in place so two games can be held simultaneously with the auxiliary gym being used as well.
"If someone is a fan of good girls basketball, Thursday and Friday is a can't miss opportunity to see some of the best teams in the state," said Cory Barrett, coach of the LHS Devilettes.
"Our location makes it pretty easy for college coaches to get in and see a bunch of games over a short period of time.
"One of our girls picked up an NAIA offer Monday at our team camp and I expect there will be a bunch of offers floating around Thursday and Friday."
Lebanon is scheduled to play two varsity and two junior varsity games over the two-day period with other local teams, including, Green Hill, planning to participate.
"Earlier this week, we had three floors going at our place, Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central along with Carroll Oakland and Gladeville for middle school and ninth grade games," Barrett said.
Among the varsity teams expected to participate Thursday and Friday include: Blackman, Page, East Hickman, Pope John Paul II, Hutchinson School, Lipscomb, Portland, Fayetteville City, Ravenwood, Sycamore, Dyer County, St. Agnes, Stone Memorial, Cumberland County, Brentwood Academy, Upperman, Northwest, Centennial, Columbia Central, Clarksville, Summit, Lincoln County, Ezell-Harding, Franklin, Independence, Green Hill, Wilson Central and host Lebanon.