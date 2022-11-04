A bear attacked and injured a man in a Gatlinburg tourist cabin which it had entered in an apparent search for food.
When the man walked into the cabin the bear charged him, leaving him with head and back injuries that required hospitalization. He was treated and released.
Wildlife officials euthanized the bear and DNA tests confirmed it was responsible for the attack. It was a 209-pound sow with no cubs.
Once a bear exhibits aggressive behavior toward humans it is considered a threat in residential areas.
Tennessee’s bear population has increased in recent years, and in the fall the animals are especially active as they forage for food in preparation for the winter. They become aggressive they think their food source is threatened, or if they are cornered – as was the case of the bear in the cabin.
It is illegal to shoot or otherwise harm a bear unless it presents a clear and immediate threat. Anyone encountering a bear is advised to keep away from it and alert law enforcement officials who will contact Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency experts.
Fishing proposals: The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission will vote on a number of fishing regulation proposals at its meeting later this month.
They can also be mailed to: TWRA Fisheries Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN, 37211.
Any changes in regulations will go into effect March 1.
Counting turkeys: The TWRA is analyzing data from its first-ever public turkey-counting program, part of an ongoing effort to determine the cause of the birds’ decline in many areas.
The TWRA received approximately 35,000 respondents to its request for the public to report sightings of young turkeys during the summer. Reports were received from all 95 counties.
Another public survey will be conducted next year, starting in June.
Lebanon CWD test site: A locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours.
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist will collect the heads and send them to a lab to test for the deadly disease that has spread throughout West Tennessee. So far no cases have been found in Middle Tennessee, although Wayne County has been added to the “high risk” category.
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors activities.