Wilson County's top football performer -
J.M. Insurance Agency has partnered with the Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation to present the 2019 Beast of the Week in Wilson County.
Each week a player from one of Wilson County's six high schools is chosen for the Tyler McChurch Memorial Beast of the Week based on nominations from coaches.
Dan McChurch, of the Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation stated, “I am thrilled to have Tyler honored in such a way! I think it’s important to recognize these young men and their outstanding performance, and get excited each week to find out who has been selected.”
The Wilson County “Beast of the Week” is chosen based on his performance and effort during the game.
Each recipient receives a t-shirt, a commemorative helmet sticker, recognition in various media outlets, and is invited to attend the Wilson County Football Breakfast at the end of the season which is sponsored by the foundation, J.M. Insurance Agency and Main Street Media.
“I look forward to this each year,” Beau Massengille, President of J. M. Insurance Agency said.
“I believe that each of our football programs in the county work hard to develop outstanding young men, and this is a great way to recognize their efforts.”
The Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation purpose is to honor the life of Tyler.
Established through Cumberland University, the goal is to financially support programs that can Inspire, Build Character, and Integrity in the youth of Wilson County. Learn more at tmacmemorialscholarship.com.
J.M. Insurance Agency is an independent agency that has made strong carrier partnerships to provide the best protection and security to its clients. Visit jminsuranceagency.com for more information.