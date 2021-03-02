1977 state champ at Mt. Juliet High -
NASHVILLE – Mt. Juliet High graduate Cathy Bender, a former Vanderbilt University’s women’s basketball standout, was announced Tuesday as one of the latest 2021 Inductees of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
Bender, MJHS Class of 1978, was a trailblazer in her family and for other high-achieving student-athletes that would follow in her footsteps in the decades to come.
A basketball player at Vanderbilt from 1978-1982, Bender was the first African American woman at Vanderbilt to receive a full athletic scholarship. Her senior year was her most impressive season, setting the team record for assets with 262 in a season. In a game against University of Tennessee, she set the record for most assists in a game with 14.
During Bender’s tenure, the commodores improved every season and reached 20 wins for the first time in 1981-1982. She helped the team make post-season Association for the Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, 1979-80, and 1980-81.
Bender was an active member of the Vanderbilt and Nashville community as a board member of the Vanderbilt Alumni Association, co-chairing the school’s first African American endowed scholarships, and serving on the Metropolitan Nashville Sports Authority Board.
While playing basketball for Mt. Juliet High School, she was a member of the 1977 state championship team and was named all-state, All-NIL and all-state tournament as a guard.
“Cathy Bender led the way for so many athletes that came after. Her playing career is made even more impressive knowing that she was the first African-American female with a full athletic scholarship at Vanderbilt,” said Brad Willis, Executive Director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
Bender is Vice President, Senior Financial Advisor, with Merrill Lynch in Nashville.
Established in 1966, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame honors figures from every sport including basketball, baseball, football, golf, soccer and track & field, along with coaches, teams, sports writers and others who made an impact.
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development oversees all operations at the Hall of Fame, along with the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors.