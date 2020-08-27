Blue Devil Classic
Due to weather concerns relating to Hurricane Laura, Lebanon High's basketball programs have postponed their 10th annual benefit golf tournament "The Blue Devil Golf Classic" to Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Pine Creek Golf Course in Mt. Juliet.
Cost is $100 per player which includes breakfast and lunch. On site registration begins at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start planned.
Red Tee and mulligan packages will be made available the day of the tournament. Hole sponsorships are still available at $100.
Proceeds benefit the Blue Devils & Devilettes.
For more information, call Jim McDowell at (615) 347-2531 or Cory Barrett at (615) 804-2750.
Chamber golf tourney
The 20th annual Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Golf Scramble to benefit the Lebanon / Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will be played Monday, Sept. 14 at Five Oaks Golf & Country Club with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Entry fee is $650 for a foursome which includes two mulligans per player, range balls, lunch and dinner. Prizes will be awarded in three flights.
For team registration and sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at (615) 444-5503.
LHS football scramble
Plans are in the works for the annual Blue Devil Scramble with proceeds to benefit Lebanon High Football.
The tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Pine Creek Golf Course.
An 8 a.m. shotgun start is scheduled with entry fees set at $125 per golfer in a 4-man scramble format.
Sponsorship packages are still available. For complete information on sponsorships, please call Troy Davis at 615-486-9609.
To register a team, email bluedevilfbb@gmail.com with all four names and contact info.
Tyler McChurch memorial
The sixth annual Tyler McChurch Memorial Golf Tournament & Silent Auction has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28 at the Pine Creek Golf Course in Mt. Juliet. A 9 a.m. shotgun start is planned. Spots remain for a few teams.
Established in 2014, the Tyler McChurch Memorial Foundation has raised over $255,000 and has helped fund scholarships to Cumberland University, local youth football programs and the annual All-Wilson County Football Awards Breakfast.
For information, contact Dan McChurch at dmcch2001@aol.com.