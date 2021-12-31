Wildlife officials caution the public to be on guard for prowling bears this time of year when they are doing some last-minute grocery shopping before taking a long winter’s nap.
In recent years, bear sightings have been on the increase in Middle Tennessee as their population grows and they expand their range from East Tennessee.
To avoid attracting bears – and other nuisance wildlife such as coyotes and racoons – don’t leave pet food and food scraps outside.
If a bear is sighted, don’t harm it – it’s against the law. Move away from it, go indoors if possible, and contact local law enforcement officials. They will notify the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Although black bear attacks on humans are rare, they sometimes occur when the bear believes it is cornered, or thinks its food or cubs are threatened.
TWRA acquires land: The TWRA has acquired 3,500 acres of land in East Tennessee which will be available for hunting, fishing, hiking and other public uses.
The land, near Oak Ridge, was donated to the state by the Department of Energy to be managed by the TWRA.
Local CWD testing: Hunters can drop off heads of harvested deer at Cedars of Lebanon State Park for Chronic Wasting Disease testing during regular Park hours.
The deadly deer disease continues to spread in West Tennessee, but so far has not made its way into Middle Tennessee.
Hunters for Hungry: Hunters can donate all or part of a harvested deer to Hunters for the Hungry, which provides meals for needy.
The deer can be dropped off at any of the state’s 55 participating commercial deer processing plant.
Some offer free or discounted processing feeds for donated venison. Check with the individual processor beforehand for operating hours and other details.
Detailed information, including a list of participating processors and how to apply for some of the processed venison, is available on the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s website www.tnwf.org.
A Wilson County processor is Walker's Butcher Block , 236 E. Market Street, Lebanon. Call (615) 444-0851 for hours of operation.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.