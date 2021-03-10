Woody's Woods & Waters -
Spring officially arrives Saturday, March 20, but beware. March is a sneaky month.
She’ll whisper about daffodils in one ear while freezing the other one off.
With January and February you know what’s in store. They’re out to get you, and make no bones about it. Mess with them and they’ll frostbite your phalanges.
But March is deceitful. She uses the calendar to trick us. The calendar says it’s spring, but the thermometer says it’s 40.
Nobody knows this better than outdoorsmen, yet we continue to fall for it. We’re suckers for March.
We’ve been cooped up all winter and we’re so anxious to get outside we’ll be believe anything. Even a weatherman.
One of the coldest fishing trips I was ever on was in March. Somebody said the smallmouth were biting on Center Hill Lake so a buddy and I went to check it out. We lasted less than an hour on the frigid water before we scurried back to the dock, shivering and shaking like Jerry Lee Lewis at a piano recital.
It was May before I could feel my toes. My buddy defrosted sometime around June.
And the wind. There’s no wind like a March wind, howling down from the Arctic like the icy breath of a polar bear, rattling eaves and swirling up britches legs.
March is great for kites but not for casting. You know it’s too windy to fish when you cast a lure in one direction and it zings back past you going the other way.
Chuck Campbell and I got caught on wind-swept Percy Priest Lake one raw March morning when the waves suddenly started roiling and white-capping. We knew we were in trouble when we noticed the gulls overhead were carrying bricks under their wings.
We managed to putter into a semi-sheltered cove, soaked and bone-chilled, and waited till the wind died down to a mere 25 mph. The morning weather report was “sunny and breezy.”
When Shakespeare said, “Beware the Ides of March,” he may have meant the “Tides of March,” referring to rough water for fishing.
On one memorable March morning a few years ago, a foot of snow fell, smothering my fishing boat. Thankfully it was sitting in my back yard, and I wasn’t in it.
Looking back through history, nobody had much good to say about March. The ancient Romans named it after Mars, the surly god of War.
You’ve heard the expressions, “Wild as a March Hare” and “Mad as a March Hare.” Even rabbits hate March.
The best thing about March is that it means February is over and April is at hand.
When March arrives, the dandelions and dogwoods aren’t far behind. The turkeys will start gobbling and the crappie will move into warming shallows.
March is Old Man Winter’s last shot at us for awhile, and he’s known for throwing some parting sucker punches.
Keep your guard and your collar up.