The annual Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo, one of the state’s largest and most popular outdoor shows, will be held Feb. 3-5 in the Farm Bureau Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center / Wilson County Fairgrounds, Lebanon.
For decades the show was a wintertime fixture at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville.
It moved to the Lebanon site a few years ago to take advantage of the easy access, expanded exhibition space and ample parking.
The new location has drawn praise from visitors and vendors alike.
Hundreds of booths and display areas will feature the latest in outdoor gear, from boats and motors to fishing tackle, camping equipment and other recreational items.
Boats on display will range from one-man paddleboats and kayaks – growing in popularity in recent years – to fishing boats of all sizes and price ranges, along with pontoons and large luxury craft complete with nautical accessories and financing assistance.
In addition to the new, there will also be displays of the old – vintage gear, tackle and lures dating back to the earliest days of fishing.
Daily seminars will be conducted by some of the area’s expert fishermen and guides, including noted Dale Hollow Lake smallmouth authority Bobby Gentry.
Also on the schedule are Brian Carper, Chris Snow, Daniel Brown, Wilson Frazier and Mark Travis. They will share tips and techniques for catching a variety of species on area waters, and will answer questions from their audiences.
Guide Billy Flatt, famous for catching monster rockfish on Percy Priest and other area waters, will display mounts of some of his clients’ catches, and provide details on a range of booking options and services.
Representatives from fishing camps and lodges – from local lakes to remote Canadian outposts – will be on hand with photos, brochures and videos. Some will offer special show discounts.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources will have a booth at which Agency officials will answer questions from fishermen and boaters and dispense literature about regulations and requirements.
The popular Southern Woods & Waters TV show will have a booth manned by hosts Brandon Dowdy and Dayton Blair of Wilson County, and visitors are invited to drop by and chat.
There will be door prizes and drawings for items at many of the booths.
Show hours are as follow:
Friday, Feb. 3: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Visit the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo website tnboatexpo.com for details and ticket prices, including discount admission coupons.