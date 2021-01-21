Lebanon's Farm Bureau Expo Center
LEBANON - The annual Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held Feb. 5-7 at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center / Wilson County Fairgrounds in the Farm Bureau Exposition Center.
The show is one of the biggest in the Southeast, with hundreds of booths displaying the latest in fishing and boating gear along with a wide race of other outdoors items and services.
Next month’s show will be the third held at the Lebanon site, after decades at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville.
Detailed information about times and tickets is posted at www.tnboatexpo.com.
Predator hunt - The 4th annual Camoboy Outdoors predator hunt will be held Feb. 6 in and around Wilson County, with prizes awarded for the most coyotes and bobcats taken, and also for the biggest.
For more information contact Watertown’s Mark Larese at (615) 479-1760.
The annual hunt helps control the area’s predator population.
Last year 39 coyotes were taken, compared to an average of 23 in each of the previous three hunts. Seven bobcats were also killed last year.
The predators are collected by a local furrier for their pelts.
The hunt is held during the winter when the furs are prime.
Trout stockings - The TWRA is stocking some 75,000 rainbow trout in waters across the state, and the fish can be caught immediately.
Information on stocking dates and locations is available on the Agency website and in the Tennessee Fishing Guide, along with trout regulations and license requirements.
On-line Classes - Hunters Education classes can be taken on-line, with no in-person instruction required.
The classes are conducted by the NRA and approved by the TWRA.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a TWRA-approved Hunter Ed class in order to get a hunting license.
Details about how to enroll in the new on-line classes are posted on tnwildlife.org.
