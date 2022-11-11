LEBANON - On a night that was rapidly turning colder in Wilson County, Friendship Christian School's offense had a difficult time heating up.
So the Commanders turned to their special teams to secure Friday's 14-13 overtime victory over Donelson Christian Academy.
Chase Eakes blocked an extra point to give the Commanders (11-0) the victory just after the Wildcats (7-5) had scored on fourth and goal and were looking to send the game to a second extra period.
"This is something we put a lot of time in... We focus on that a lot. Last year it hurt us," Friendship Christian coach John McNeal said.
Garrett Weekly's second rushing touchdown of the game came on the first play of overtime and put the Commanders ahead. The senior quarterback and Mr. Football finalist finished with 83 rushing yards on 17 carries and was 6-of-11 passing for 93 yards with two interceptions.
DCA's overtime score came on fourth-and-goal at the 13 as quarterback Mitchell Carey hit Cameron Booker in the front corner of the end zone. Booker went up and managed to get a foot down to keep DCA alive.
It was the second meeting of the season between the two schools but went much differently from the first, which Friendship won 43-8 in Week 3.
"Hats off to DCA. The reason we didn't run the ball well is because of them," McNeal said. "Nobody ran the ball on DCA this season except us in Week 3. I don't think anybody understood that."
Friendship converted two fourth downs on its opening drive, which resulted in a 6-yard touchdown run by Weekly to put the Commanders ahead 7-0.
The drive included a highlight-reel catch by senior Brock Montgomery, who snagged a one-handed, 15-yard completion along the home sideline. Montgomery also took a reverse handoff and sprinted 21 yards to convert one of those fourth-down attempts.
DCA tied the game on its ensuing drive, with Mr. Football finalist Ashton Jones carrying the ball on each play. Jones capped the drive with a 33-yard touchdown, the 25th TD of the season for the junior. Jones was otherwise kept in check, finishing with 98 yards on 25 carries.
DCA had a chance to take lead after forcing a three-and-out by Friendship, but a 54-yard field goal attempt by Braden Ducharme fell just short.
Montgomery would set up Friendship in scoring position just before halftime, hauling in a 45-yard pass from Weekly just before halftime to set up the Commanders with first and goal from the 9. But with no timeouts and six seconds remaining, Weekly was stuffed on third-and-goal from the 1 on the last play of the first half.
"Right now it'd be easy for me to say if we kick the field goal, we don't go to overtime. But I would still do the same thing... because I think you've got to make that," McNeal said.
The Commanders thought they had won the game when Montgomery took the ball around the right end and raced 45 yards to the end zone with just under a minute left to play.
But a holding penalty negated the score. Seconds later, Montgomery would find Weekly for a 13-yard completion to get the Commanders into field goal range, but Landon Williams missed a 42-yard try into the wind with seven seconds left in regulation.
"In a game where you haven't been in a fourth-quarter contest all year, watching our kids respond when you haven't been in that environment, I think they handled it well," McNeal said.
With the victory, Friendship advances to the Division II-A semifinals. The Commanders will play at home next week against University School of Jackson (10-1), the top-seeded team in the West.
Friendship 14, DCA 13 (OT)
DCA^0^7^0^0^6^-13
FC^7^0^0^0^7^-14
First Quarter
FC-Weekly 6 run (Williams kick), :23.
Second Quarter
DCA-Jones 33 run (Ducharme kick), 8:17.
Overtime
FC-Weekly 10 run (Williams kick).
DCA-Booker 13 pass from Story (kick blocked).
Team Stats
^DCA^FC
First downs^9^10
Rushes-yds^34-101^38-167
C-A-I^4-12-0^7-12-2
Pass yds^49^106
Total yards^150^273
Penalties 4-42^8-66
Fumbles-lost^1-0^0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING-DCA, Jones 25-98, Gober 5-19, Carey 2-(minus-6), TEAM 2-(minus-10). FC, Weekly 17-83, Wolcott 20-63, Montgomery 1-21.
PASSING-DCA, Story 4-12-0-49. FC, Weekly 6-11-2-93, Montgomery 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING-DCA, Scragg 2-28, Booker 1-13, Sneed 1-8. FC, Montgomery 4-69, Wolcott 2-24, Weekly 1-13.