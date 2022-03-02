HENDERSONVILLE – Known primarily for his quarterback skills, Lebanon's Jaylen Abston is also a pretty fair basketball player.
Stuck on the bench for most of the first half after being saddled with two quick fouls, the junior forward dominated the third quarter of Tuesday's 67-47 Region 5-4A semifinal win over Gallatin at Hendersonville High School.
Abston scored on three offensive put-backs in the first four minutes and finished the period with 11 of his 16 points.
He pulled down 9 rebounds as Lebanon improved to 26-6 on the season, earning a crack at undefeated Beech in Thursday's 7 p.m. region championship game.
Win or lose Thursday, the Blue Devils will play in a sub-state game for the first time in 21 years Monday night.
“Rebounding was a point of emphasis for us,” said LHS coach Jim McDowell. “We have a size advantage (over Gallatin), but that doesn't matter if you don't go get the ball. Our guys did a great job crashing the boards.”
Leading 16-14 after one period and 33-24 at intermission, the Blue Devils pulled away to a commanding 48-31 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Lebanon utilized a balanced scoring attack and senior Yarin Alexander popped for 18, Hall had 16, Jarred Hall finished with 11 points and 18 rebounds while Wyatt Bowling had 10 – eight in the first half.
Dee Sullivan and Cannon Hale had 11 points each to lead Gallatin as the Green Wave ended the season with a record of 17-11.
NOTABLE – Tuesday's win was the first success at the region semifinal for Lebanon in four tries for McDowell's Blue Devils.
“Getting out of the region and into the sub-state has been a goal of this program for a long time. It's great. The guys have overcome a lot this season, on and off the court. I'm so proud of them.”
BEECH – The Buccaneers stand 33-0 coming into Thursday's region championship contest. Beech thumped Cookeville 61-46 in Tuesday's other semifinal game.
TICKETS – Admission is $7 per person for Thursday's title game. Cash will be accepted at the gate at Hendersonville High.
GALLATIN (49): AJ Davis 4, De'costa Ricks 8, Cade Martin 9, Jimem Lual 6, Dee Sullivan 11, Cannon Hale 11.
LEBANON (67): Yarin Alexander 18, Rolando Dowell 6, Jaylen Abston 16, Jarred Hall 11, Wyatt Bowling 10, Brice Njezic 3, Aiden Donald 3.