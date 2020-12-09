Just in time for Christmas -
It's been almost seven years, but Cumberland University's multi-Hall of Fame baseball coach Woody Hunt still misses his pal.
Louis "Big Louie" Payton passed away in January of 2014 at the age of 62 after suffering though a series of health-related issues.
A friend and confidant to Hunt for most of his tenure at Cumberland, Payton could often be found hanging out with the players in the baseball clubhouse, the cafeteria or in CU's Memorial Hall.
"Louie and I had some great talks," Hunt said. "Once a year he'd address the team and the players loved it. He was a big part of our program."
Hunt's tribute to his pal is now in its final stages of production at Lebanon's Creative Graphics.
Plans call for the book, Memories of Louie to be available for purchase late next week -- just in time for Christmas. The book is comprised of submitted stories and photos from some of Louie's best friends.
Compiling the book was a labor of love for Coach Hunt, who along with Michael Kosser, wrote Chasing Rainbows in 2012 about Cumberland's national championship baseball program.
"With the (2020) baseball season shutting down due to Covid-19, I had a lot of time to concentrate on the book," Hunt said.
"The work brought back a lot of memories about Louie and how much he loved Cumberland and our students."
Copies will be available for $20 each at THW Insurance, the 623 W. Main Street office of Wilson Bank & Trust, Creative Graphics, The Wilson Post and SportsWorld on the Baddour Parkway.
Books will also be available at the Cumberland baseball clubhouse by calling (615) 708-0727 in advance. Online orders can be placed at the CU athletics website gocumberlandathletics.com.
Plans call for proceeds of the book to be donated to Prospect Inc.
Louie was the son of the late William Lee and Doris Braden Pennington Payton. His survivors include: sister Johnie Payton and brothers Billy and Michael Payton.