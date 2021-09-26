It’s a long move from Kennewick, Washington, to Lebanon, Tennessee, but race driver Brittney Zamora says it’s not too far to chase a dream.
The 22-year-old, who started racing karts at age four, has won multiple championships and accolades in various northwest divisions. She recently moved to Lebanon to explore racing opportunities, including driving for Rackley W.A.R. Racing.
Zamora has run two previous Late Model races for the team, and has another scheduled Oct. 9 at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
“I like this area and I have a good friend who lives here,” says Zamora. “I will try to be in position to take advantage of whatever racing opportunities that come along.”
In addition to developing her racing career, Zamora holds a part-time job and is completing her degree in marketing at Washington State University. A senior, she is taking her final classes on-line.
“It keeps me busy, but I enjoy it,” Zamora says. “This is an exciting time for me.”
In Zamora’s two past races for Rackley Racing at the Fairgrounds, she finished 6th and 12th.
The W.A.R. (Willie Allen Racing) team is based in Centerville and co-owned by Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton. Sutton’s Rackley Roofing company sponsors the team’s truck in the NASCAR Camping World truck series.
Sutton lives in Lebanon, but Zamora says that’s a coincidence and not connected to her relocation there.
“I chose Lebanon because of my friend,” she explains.
As for racing for WAR Rackley:
“Right now I have one race scheduled, and am looking for sponsorships to add more,” says Zamora, a past participate in the Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program.
“The crew worked really hard to help make me successful in every race I’ve run with them. They bring a lot of knowledge to the table that pairs very well with my experience in Late Models.”
W.A.R. Rackley Racing founder and co-owner Willie Allen says, “Brittney is a solid driver who has had tons of success out west. She adapts really well to a racetrack. She runs a smart race and excels in carrying knowledge from one race to another.”
Allen, a veteran racer who competed in NASCAR’s truck series, partnered with Sutton at the start of this season. Sutton, owner of Rackley Roofing, brought his company’s sponsorship aboard.
After struggling during the first half of the season, the team made a driver change, and the performances have steadily improved.
The team has the capability to field two trucks, as it did for the June race at Nashville Superspeedway. Although future plans are indefinite, might they eventually include a truck ride for Zamora?
“All I can do is work hard and try to be ready for whatever opportunities come along,” says Zamora, who has been assisted in her racing by her father. “This is what I’ve always wanted to do.’