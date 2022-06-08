NASCAR tripleheader set June 24, 25 & 26 -
GLADEVILLE – On June 26 Bubba Wallace will roll onto Nashville Superspeedway as the only black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, to race on the only track managed by a black president, Erik Moses.
“I think we’ve made progress and done a great job of pushing the needle,” Wallace said last week as he discussed the upcoming Ally 400 and the sport’s diversity efforts. "We need to keep going. It’s a never-ending process.”
Moses, in his second season as the track president, said “Bubba is one of one, and I’m one of one. We understand each other’s journey.”
Moses, who joined Wallace in a NASCAR diversity program last year, has become well-acquainted with the 28-year-old racer from Mobile, Ala., in his sixth season in the big leagues.
“I like and admire Bubba a great deal,” Moses said.
“He has a willingness to speak out on important issues, to make himself a target in order to make our sport more inclusive. I admire his courage and convictions.”
“It wasn’t always easy,” Wallace said, “but it was worth it.”
Wallace’s lone Cup win came last year at Talladega, where the previous season he convinced NASCAR to ban Confederate flags and other symbols considered racially insensitive.
Amid the 2020 stir, a “noose” found in Wallace’s Talladega garage stall was initially deemed a hate crime, but an FBI investigation determined it was a pull-strap left from the previous year – but not before Wallace’s fellow drivers rallied to his support.
Wallace’s Talladega victory was the first by a black driver in NASCAR’s modern era; the only other one was posted by Wendell Scott in 1963 at Jacksonville, Fla.
The track promoter “misplaced” the winner’s trophy, rather than have it presented to Scott by a scantily-clad white “trophy girl.”
Wallace credited Scott, a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, for paving the way for him and other future black drivers.
Wallace, who drives for a team co-owned by retired NBA superstar Michael Jordan, is 23rd in the standings after 14 races, with one top-5 finish and two top-10s.
He needs a win or a major points rally in order to make the championship playoffs.
“I haven’t done the (points) math, but to get in I probably have to win,” Wallace said. “It has been testing, not the season I’d hoped for,” he added.
“Our cars have been fast, but we haven’t been able to close the deal. It’s frustrating, but this a good team and I have complete confidence in it.”
Wallace said Jordan, famous for his competitiveness, has been supportive amid the struggles.
“He wants to win as badly as I do,” he said. “We’ll keep pushing.”
Wallace hopes this month’s return trip to the Superspeedway will be more pleasant than last year’s.
He ran over debris and spun, then later was involved in another crash. He finished 20th, one spot higher than he started.
“It was a whirlwind a day,” Wallace said. “I’m definitely looking for some redemption.”
