Football, volleyball, soccer, cross country
BOWLING GREEN, KY -- Mid-South Conference Commissioner Eric Ward announced Monday, Aug. 10 the postponement of fall sports to spring 2021.
The decision gives each institution autonomy to play non-conference games this fall.
The decision from the Mid-South stems from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' (NAIA) announcement to move fall championships to the spring on July 31.
The Mid-South Conference administrative council came to the conclusion with the approval from the MSC Council of Presidents.
"Our main objective is to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy. Their well-being is the key to our success in athletics. Our theme this year is agility as we continue to make changes and/or pivot in the non-conference competition this fall based upon state, local, and regional guidelines," Cumberland Director of Athletics Ron Pavan said.
Men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball, men's and women's cross country, and football will play their regular season conference games in the spring with championships to follow.
Conference regular season and tournament dates will be decided when the NAIA releases national championship dates.