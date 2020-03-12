NAIA's Mid-South Conference
An announcement is expected to be issued later today (Thursday, March 12) officially suspending all spring sports in the Mid-South Conference.
According to a source close to the matter, plans call for all sports to be suspended until April 3 at which time the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation will be re-evaluated.
Lebanon's Cumberland University is a longtime member of the conference and fields spring sports teams in baseball, softball, men's & women's tennis, track & field, men's and women's golf.
Teams that have already traveled to their / matches games this weekend will be allowed to play.
The Cumberland men's volleyball has already arrived in Campbellsville, KY for a scheduled match vs. the Tigers and will be allowed to compete.
Cumberland's weekend baseball series at Georgetown, Ky and the Phoenix softball team series hosting Georgetown have both been cancelled.
This decision comes on the heels of the NAIA's decision to cancel both the men's and women's basketball national tournaments.
Check back for more on this story later in the day.