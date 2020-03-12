Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. High 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.