I used to sauger-fish in the frigid dead of winter, amid swirling snow and stinging sleet, but I eventually gave it up for 10 good reasons – my fingers and toes.
Eleven, counting my nose.
I decided I didn’t want to freeze them off.
As for those hardy souls who chortle in the face of hypothermia and snicker at frostbite, well, it’s THEIR appendages.
(It is just coincidence that no finger-frostbitten old sauger fisherman has ever gone on to become a concert pianist?)
As a general rule, the colder the weather, the hotter the sauger fishing.
The state-record sauger was caught on Feb. 19, 1973, in the Pickwick tailwaters. It weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces after the ice around it melted.
I used to fish for sauger in the Tennessee River below Watts Bar dam on days so cold gobs of ice formed on my rod tip and guides.
I went with Lebanon guide Jim Duckworth one winter morning when we had to use a pole to break the ice around the boat ramp so we could launch the boat.
When I got home that afternoon, I immediately pulled off my boots and counted my toes to make sure they were all there.
Decades later, I sit in front of a crackling fireplace and try to remember why I did it. I suppose, like a lot of things I did in my reckless youth, it seemed like a good idea at the time.
I attribute part of it to the February blahs. Deer season is over and spring turkey season and crappie fishing seem light-years away.
Squirrel and rabbit seasons are still open, but it doesn’t seem sporting to shoot a bushytail while it’s frozen to a limb or plink a bunny wearing ear muffs.
That leaves bowling and sauger fishing, and I don’t bowl.
As a kid I did my saugering from the bank because I had no boat. I’d cast upstream and let the current bump the bait – a minnow-tipped jig – along the rocky bottom where the sauger lurked.
Later on, when my fishing buddy and I acquired a leaky old boat, the technique involved tight-lining the bait straight down, then slowly raising and lowering it.
It’s exciting to feel the sudden, hard thump of a bite and set the hook in a chunky deep-water sauger, numb fingers fumbling to reel it in.
Sauger rate at the top of the menu when it comes to delicious.
Perhaps the icy water makes the firm, flaky meat taste better, or it could be due to the fact that they’re so difficult to catch.
The harder you have to work for something, the more you appreciate it, and you earn every yummy bite of wintertime sauger.
After all the shaking and shivering, the freezing and the frostbite, a hot platter of golden-brown sauger fillets is a well-deserved payoff.
The only problem is waiting for your fingers to thaw enough to hold a fork.