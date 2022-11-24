LARRY Deer

Your deer is down and now the work starts.

 Larry Woody

With deer season underway, guns are booming and so is business at Walker’s Butcher Block in Lebanon.

“In past years we’ve processed between 800 and 900 deer, and we anticipate about the same number again this season,” says Chris Walker, who four years ago took over the business formerly called Lebanon Locker, assisted by wife Terri.