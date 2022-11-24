With deer season underway, guns are booming and so is business at Walker’s Butcher Block in Lebanon.
“In past years we’ve processed between 800 and 900 deer, and we anticipate about the same number again this season,” says Chris Walker, who four years ago took over the business formerly called Lebanon Locker, assisted by wife Terri.
The new management has drawn praise from hunters for its cleanliness and efficiency.
Deer have been steadily coming in throughout archery and muzzleloader seasons, with the numbers increasing following last week’s opening of gun season.
“The next few weeks will be our busiest time, then it’ll level off,” Walker says.
The processing plant, located at 236 East Market Street, is open seven days a week, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will remain open until the end of deer season in mid-January.
In recent years Walker has seen an increase in the number of big bucks brought in. If a hunter wants his trophy mounted in addition to having the venison processed, Walker can assist with that too.
“We’ve got cards from some good local taxidermists if the hunter wants them,” he says.
The Walkers are assisted by two employees. It takes from two days to a week to process a deer and have it ready for pickup, depending on how many are dropped off during a particular time.
The venison can be processed into various cuts, or ground into breakfast and summer sausages, seasoned to taste.
The processing plant participates in the Hunters for Hungry program which donates venison to the state’s needy. The sponsoring Tennessee Wildlife Federation pays half the processing fee, and the Walkers donate their time and equipment.
“It’s a good cause and we’re glad to help out,” Walker says. “We donate around 40 deer a year.”
The packaged venison is picked up by Hunters for the Hungry volunteers and taken to participating churches, charities and other community organizations for distribution. (By state law, only venison prepared by a licensed processor can be donated.)
Hunters are reminded that each deer must be accompanied by a kill tag or check-in number verifying that it was legally killed by a licensed hunter. Anyone requesting details about the procedure can call Walker’s Butcher’s Block at (615) 444-0851.
“Most hunters know the regulations, and they are also good about getting their deer here as quickly as possible,” he says. “The sooner we can get it stored in our cooler, the better.”
During the spring and summer the Walkers operate a landscaping business. Then in the fall they begin preparations for another deer season – and good hunting means good business.