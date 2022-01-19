Woody's Woods & Waters -
Next time you see a buzzard, take a minute to stop and say thanks.
Buzzards are nature’s sanitation crew, tidying things up and making the outdoors more pleasant for the rest of us.
Granted, buzzards are unsightly, smelly and repulsive, with disgusting table manners. But who’s perfect?
I was reminded of the valuable service buzzards perform one morning last summer when fishing buddy Chuck Campbell and I were launching our boat on Old Hickory Lake. Some goober-head had dumped a pile of trash fish – carp, drum and gar – on the bank beside the dock.
It was a stinky, fly-buzzing mess, simmering in the hot sun.
But the buzzards were working on it. Several hopped around on the ground, flapping their big wings and squabbling over the goodies, while a dozen more circled overhead waiting their turn at the breakfast table.
That afternoon when we returned to the ramp, the dead fish were almost gone; only a few bones remained. The cleanup crew worked fast.
Buzzards are equally proficient at removing road kill in cities and suburbs. The possum that failed to make it across the street and was left feeling a bit flat, won’t last long when the buzzards locate it.
Which brings up an age-old question: do buzzards locate carrion by sight or smell?
Both, according to biologists, although smell is the more powerful. A soaring buzzard can pick up the whiff of a dead rabbit miles away if the wind currents are right.
While they’re sniffing, they also keep an eye peeled for a prospective meal – like an old prospector crawling across a parched desert in a B Western.
It’s not a good sign when you see buzzards circling.
Tennessee’s two species of buzzards are Black and Turkey Vultures, the latter so named because they are the size of turkeys. These birds of a feather flock together when the dinner bell rings.
Buzzards sometimes get a bad rap with farmers and ranchers who claim they prey on newborn calves and other baby livestock.
Biologists confirm it can happen – vultures are opportunistic, and take their meals where they find them. But generally they feed on carrion. When they are seen flocking around a new-born calf, chances are it was still-born.
Buzzards were objects of fear in folklore because of their association with death and pestilence.
They won’t win any beauty contests, with their featherless heads and scaley necks, designed for feeding on carcasses.
When angered or frightened, buzzards employ a unique defense mechanism: they regurgitate on whatever’s pestering them. Considering their rancid diet, a squirt or two of buzzard barf usually settles the dispute.
There’s no denying buzzards are foul fowl. There’s a reason why Keats penned an ode to a nightingale instead of a turkey buzzard.
But they are also arguably our most useful bird, doing a dirty job and doing it well.
Next time you find a dead skunk in your driveway, try calling a bluebird.