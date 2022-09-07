A big silver moon hangs so low over the water I’m afraid I may snag it on a back-cast, a whip-poor-will cries mournfully in the distance, and squadrons of skeeters fly Kamikaze missions against the hot globe of a hissing Coleman lantern.
It’s a mid-summer night on Percy Priest Lake, and the stripe are running.
Attracted to schools of minnows circling beneath our floating electric light, stripe after stripe nail our twitching lures.
If there’s a more relaxing way to fish, especially during the summertime on a crowded urban lake, I haven’t found it.
There are no water skiers and nautical motorcycles – also known as personal watercraft. I have nothing against them – it’s free water – but it’s hard to fish while hanging onto the side of the boat to keep from being capsized.
When the sun sets, things settle down.
An occasional party boat drifts by, lights twinkling as Hank Williams Jr. sings about his rowdy friends over the shouts and squeals and laughter. I don’t mind. I survived three teenagers.
Nighttime fishing provides an escape from not just the crowds, but also the thermometer-popping daytime temperatures. You may get skeeter-bit, but you won’t have a sun stroke.
There’s something exciting about lowering a jig or minnow into the dark depths, because you never know what’s lurking down there.
The sudden tap could be from a three-inch bluegill or a 10-pound hybrid bass. Fishing buddy Bob Sherborne and I have caught both over the years, along with largemouth and smallmouth bass, crappie, walleye, shellcrackers, catfish, rockfish, drum and carp.
But stripe – aka white bass – are the house special.
They run in schools, and when a bunch moves in, it’s non-stop action. Lower a lure or bait, jig it a time or two, and bang! Fish on.
Well, usually. On some nights the action can be slow, and on some nights slower. We might as well be fishing in a bathtub. But those nights are rare, and even a slow night is a good night out on the lake.
It beats sitting home watching Gilligan’s Island re-runs, home-shopping channels and talking heads yelling at each other.
It’s cool, quiet and peaceful. Off in the hills a pack of coon hounds bay, a night-hawk flits across the moon, and along the weedy shoreline katydids dispute Katy’s virtue:
“Katy did!”
“No she didn’t!”
“Yes she did!”
Fishing rods rest over the side of the boat, lines dangling into the pale circle of light, minnows wriggling on the other end. Skeeters buzz, the lantern hisses, and I hear a yawn from the back of the boat.
It’s been a while between bites.
Then, suddenly, the line twitches – once, twice – and the rod tip plunges. I set the hook and the fight is on. A streamlined stripe, silver sides flashing in the lamplight, splashes on the shimmering surface.
The run has started, and the fishing is frantic. That’s what we came for.