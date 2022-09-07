LARRY nightstripe

Another stripe comes aboard under the stars.

 LARRY WOODY

A big silver moon hangs so low over the water I’m afraid I may snag it on a back-cast, a whip-poor-will cries mournfully in the distance, and squadrons of skeeters fly Kamikaze missions against the hot globe of a hissing Coleman lantern.

It’s a mid-summer night on Percy Priest Lake, and the stripe are running.