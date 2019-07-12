14U teams to vie for title --
The 15th annual Continental Amateur Baseball Association (CABA) 14U World Series will be held at four Lebanon venues beginning Saturday, July 13.
Hosted each year by the Lebanon Sports Commission and the City of Lebanon’s Parks & Recreation Department, the event draws teams from across the nation for a full week of travel team baseball.
According to tournament director Johnny Davenport, 18 teams will be divided into brackets for six pool games each.
Venues will include Cumberland University’s Stockton Field, Lebanon High's Brent Foster Field, Veterans Field in the Baird Park Complex and Wilson Central High.
The top 12 teams after pool play will then enter into a double-elimination tournament with the championship game scheduled for Veterans Field later next week.
Opening ceremonies will all be staged at Veterans Field Friday, July 12 which includes a home run derby and a fireworks display. No admission will be charged.
Daily admission will be $8, which will be good for all contests at a particular venue.
A $30 tournament pass, good for all games, all venues, will be available for purchase.
For more information on the CABA World Series, visit http://caba-davenport.usapremiersports.com/.