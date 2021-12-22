Woody's Woods & Waters -
I don’t have to watch Jean Shepherd’s nostalgic classic “A Christmas Story” every yuletide to appreciate Ralph’s BB gun adventures.
I lived them, right down to almost getting zonked in my eye by a ricocheted BB. More on that in a minute.
Like most little boys growing up in the 1950’s, I was intrigued by BB guns, explosives and aphrodisiacs. They were luridly advertised in comic books – we called them funny books – alongside X-ray glasses and Whoopie Cushions.
My focus was on the BB guns. By age nine I had mapped out a career as crime-fighting cowboy and big-game hunter, and was anxious to get started.
I began my Christmas scheming early – around August – by notifying Santa what I wanted: a genuine Daisy BB gun, like the one Red Ryder carried as he and Little Beaver chased desperadoes across the wide prairie.
(It never occurred to me to wonder why Little Beaver didn’t get to carry a BB gun too; maybe Red Ryder was afraid he’d shoot his eye out.)
That’s what moms have been fretting about ever since the first BB guns appeared in stores in 1938.
In my case, my mom worried that not only might I shoot my eye out, but that I might also plink the cat, songbirds and my kid sister. She knew me well.
Despite her misgivings, she finally allowed Santa to leave a BB gun under the tree one magical Christmas morning. I was in Kid Heaven. I couldn’t wait till next year when Santa brought me a pony, so I could join Red an
Santad Little Beaver in riding the range.
On my first backyard safari, I popped a blue jay. Don’t ask me why; nine-year-olds have itchy trigger fingers. I didn’t see the harm; Snuggles the cat caught birds all the time. When my mom discovered the feathered corpus delicti, I pinned it on Snuggles.
But she was suspicious, and I had to watch my step.
From then on, I stuck to my promise to shoot only inanimate targets – cardboard boxes, tin cans and the like. But I made the mistake of also shooting at a metal sign – I think it said No Trespassing – and after several plinks and pings, a copper BB suddenly bounced straight back at me.
It got me in the forehead – not the dreaded Eye Shot, but too close for comfort.
I saw stars, and even though the BB didn’t break the skin, it hurt like the dickens and left a tiny blue welt. Thankfully, my mom didn’t notice; it would have been hard to blame it on Snuggles.
Like Ralph, my close call didn’t deter me. By that afternoon I was recovered, re-loaded and back in the saddle, picking off ornery outlaws disguised as grandma’s old snuff cans.
But I had learned some valuable lessons about little boys shooting BB guns: no matter what happens, never, ever let your mom find out.
That’s a secret between us and Red Ryder.