Since its inception three years ago, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Asian Carp harvesting incentive program has removed 10 million pounds of the invasive fish from Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.
The TWRA helps subsidize commercial netting and wholesale processing of the fish at plants in the Kentucky Lake area. Most of the carp are processed into pet food and fertilizer, and markets are being explored for human consumption.
Asian Carp compete with native species in the food chain. They can weigh over 20 pounds and sometimes leap high in the air when disturbed by a boat motor, creating a hazard for boaters and water skiers.
The TWRA is attempting to halt the spread of the carp in the Cumberland and Tennessee rivers, while controlling their existing numbers by commercial fishing.
Labor Day fatality: The TWRA reported one Labor Day weekend boating-related fatality – a man riding a jet ski drowned on Percy Priest Lake.
The death was the 18th of the year, down from 24 this time last year. Last year’s total of 32 was the highest on record.
In addition to the fatality, over the Labor Day weekend there were five serious boating injuries and five accidents that caused property damage.
TWRA officers made two arrests for Boating Under the Influence.
The Agency continues to stress water safety, especially encouraging boaters to wear life jackets.
Squirrel season underway: Squirrel season opened Aug. 28 and runs through Feb. 28, making it the state’s longest-running hunting season. In addition to the traditional fell/winter season, there is also a spring squirrel season. The daily bag limit is 10.
For details about hunting seasons and regulations check the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
Photo contests: The deadline has passed for entering the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar competition, and winners will be announced soon.
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is also taking submissions for its 7th annual wildlife and landscape photo contest. For entry details visit the TWF website.
