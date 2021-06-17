Three locals will fish in college -
There was a time when kids cut class to go fishing.
Now they ATTEND class to go fishing.
More and more youngsters are attending college on fishing scholarships, including three recent signees from Wilson County.
Lebanon’s Brady Duncan signed with Carson-Newman, Friendship Christian's Caleb Bridges is headed to Bryan College and Watertown’s Braden Leffew inked with Bethel University.
The trio competed for the Mt. Juliet Fishing Team, open to all high school students in Wilson County.
“The scholarships give a lot of kids an opportunity to go to college and get a good education,” says Garry Mason, coach and founder of the Bethel fishing team. “I enjoy being a part of it.”
Back in 2009 Bethel became one of the first universities in the country to offer fishing scholarships.
Mason has 34 students on partial scholarships, with the amount of each scholarship based on need.
He scouts for recruits by following high school tournament standings, tournament results, and other outlets. In case a prospect doesn’t participate in tournaments, he or she can contact Mason (731) 693-7770 for an interview and submit a resume.
“As in other sports, experience is an advantage,” Mason says. “It helps if a prospect knows how to tow and operate a boat and basics necessary for tournament fishing. I also take into consideration grades and study habits.”
The reason why there are so many members on the Bethel fishing team is because of the time involved in traveling to and from tournaments. By dividing the trips among several fishermen, each student will miss less class time.
Mason, a native of Henry County who spent 36 years as a fishing guide, was one of the first in the country.
“I’m the granddaddy of college fishing,” he says with a laugh.
Not only is Bethel the first university to offer fishing scholarships, it ranks as one of the most successful. The school has won nine national fishing championships and 15 regional titles.
Four of last year’s graduates are currently fishing professional circuits.
“We take a lot of pride in what we’ve accomplished, just like any other sports program,” Mason says.
Of the 34 scholarships, two are held by girls.
“Fishing is a gender-neutral sport,” Mason says. “As a coach, I look for the best recruits I can find.”
In fact, he admits he might be tad biased in favor of the girls.
“When I was a kid, it was my grandmother who got me interested in fishing,” he says. “She loved to fish, and would often take me with her. She’s the one who got me hooked on it,”
Mason’s coaching motivations are simple:
“I enjoy working with young people and having a chance to make a positive impact on their lives,” he says. “I enjoy helping them develop their skills, and I share their enthusiasm and excitement when they do well.
"The university has made it possible for us to build a great program, and I take pride in our students’ success.”