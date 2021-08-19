John Odom has come up with an effective way to reduce the population of Tennessee’s invasive Asian Carp.
Eat ‘em.
“They are one of the most delicious fish I’ve ever tasted,” Odom says. “I’ve eaten a bunch of them, and it’s like eating a 15-pound crappie. They’re not complicated to prepare. I just fillet them and fry them with a little seasoning sprinkled on. Even filleted, they have some bones, but once they’re cooked you can lift the bones right out.”
Odom owns the Bellevue-based Spicy Heads Crawfish Company that markets Louisiana crawfish and shrimp. He hopes to add Asian Carp to his commercial menu.
“I’m looking to open a processing plant near Kentucky Lake, where the carp are netted by tons,” he says.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency subsidizes current processing plants to help control the carp that adversely impact native species. Most of the netted Asian Carp are processed into pet food and fertilizer, and some shipped overseas for human consumption.
Odom says he hopes to get folks here to try it.
“It’s the name – Asian Carp – that turns people off,” he says. “It has been suggested that the name be changed to Silverfins.”
Odom plans to export his processed carp to overseas markets, while developing outlets in this country.
“I visualize initial marketing to institutions and facilities that need inexpensive, nutritious food,” he says. “The fish can be ground into patties, like salmon and tuna. I believe it will eventually catch on with the public.”
One way to get folks hooked on eating Asian Carp is by sports-fishing.
Conventional wisdom holds that the filter-feeding carp won’t hit fishing lures. Odom says that’s not true – you just need the right lure.
He uses a Sabiki Rig, similar to the Hitachi Rig that has five or six tiny jigs on a leader and is used to catch bait fish such as skipjacks. Odom discovered Asian Carp will hit them.
“I caught the first one accidentally while catching skipjacks below Chatham Dam,” he says. “Since then, I’ve started fishing for them and have caught about 100, between 10 and 20 pounds. I weight the Sabiki Rig with a silver spoon at the end. Anyone who has ever foul-hooked an Asian carp knows how hard they fight.”
Odom believes once fishermen learn how to catch them and how to cook them, they’re in for a treat on both counts. As for those who prefer to do their fishing at a market, Asian Carp may soon be available there too.
“They’re an over-abundant resource that’s being over-looked,” he says. “I hope to change that.”