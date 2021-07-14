My mom always said if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.
That makes it hard to write about Mr. Whiskers.
That’s what some call catfish, because of their long, whisker-like feelers.
Catfish are ugly, slimy and have poisonous barbs on their fins. They thrive in water that would make a trout woozy, and eat stuff that would barf a buzzard.
But hey, nobody’s perfect.
Let’s accentuate the positive: catfish are among Tennessee’s most favorite species, pursued by sports anglers and prized by commercial fishermen. From a state-record 112-pound blue cat, to five-inch bullheads, catfish rate high on our game-fish popularity poll.
Charter boats specialize in catching the barbed behemoths that lurk in the Tennessee River. On the other end of the scale, foot-long channel cats are stocked in TWRA lakes and city-park pools for kids’ fishing events.
Catfish are active year-round. Even during sweltering Dog Days, they start stirring at dusk and feed through the night.
Around sundown last summer, a buddy and I puttered into a cove on Old Hickory Lake and caught channel cats till our arms cramped. The sleek, fork-tailed fish weren’t giants – they averaged 2-3 pounds – but they were fierce fighters on light tackle, and perfect for the skillet.
Everybody has their favorite method of catfishing, including limb-lines, trotlines, jugs, and even grappling (hand-fishing), along with standard tackle. I prefer the latter, fishing a bait 4-5 feet below a bobber.
Bumping bait along the bottom is also effective, especially in tailwaters.
Tennessee’s catfish species are blues, flatheads, channels, and three sub-species of bullheads – brown, black and yellow. Blues grow to the afore-mentioned record of 112 pounds, caught in the Cumberland River. Coming in second is an 85-pound flathead wrestled out of the Hiwassee River.
Fishing for giant catfish is so popular that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency set a limit of one per day for cats 34 inches or longer. That curtails the peddling of big cats to pay-to-fish ponds.
Another indication of the catfish’s popularity: the TWRA imposed a 100-fish daily limit on skipjacks because too many were being caught and sold for catfish bait.
Big cats like big baits, such as chunks of skipjacks and other cut-bait. One guide who specializes in the Tennessee River lunkers uses raw chicken breasts.
Chicken liver is a popular bait, but hard to keep on a hook. Nightcrawlers and commercial stinks baits catch lots of cats as does – really – Ivory soap.
Cheese and shrimp are effective. If you don’t catch any fish, you can eat the bait.
Catfish rely on their keen sense of smell when feeding, and many fishermen believe the stinkier the bait the better. Be careful not to spill any on you before a hot date.
Deep-fried catfish, golden-brown and served with hush puppies, cole slaw, white beans and onion are a Southern delight. If that doesn’t make your mouth water, you might consider moving to Toledo.
Down here, we covet our cats.