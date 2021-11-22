FORT MYERS, FL – After averaging 18 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while making 11 threes in two contests last week, graduate student Kendall Spray (Wilson Central/Clemson/UT Martin) collected her second-straight ASUN Newcomer of the Week award, as announced by the conference Monday afternoon.
"Kendall has been exceptional to start the season," said head coach Karl Smesko. "She is contributing with her shooting, passing, decision making, defense, and rebounding and has been making a difference in so many ways. She is being a complete and continuous player."
Spray continued her torrid shooting as she went 11-for-15 from behind the arc against Manhattan and Fairfield at the ASUN/MAAC Challenge in Orlando. On the season she has made 25 threes, second-most in the country, on just 39 attempts for a ridiculous .641 percentage.
Against Manhattan to open the challenge, Spray scored as season-high 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from distance while also pulling down four rebounds and dishing out a season-high three assists. She followed that performance with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from three in an 83-61 win over Fairfield. In five games this season, she is averaging 16.0 points per game and has hit at least four three-pointers in every game, helping the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
Going back to the beginning of last season, the Green and Blue have now claimed 14 of the last 17 Newcomer of the Week Awards as Kierstan Bell earned it 10 times last year and Tishara Morehouse twice.
Spray and the Eagles will return to the court this weekend for the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico. They will take on Tennessee Tech on Friday before battling Saint Louis on Saturday. Both games are slated to tip off at 5:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL - Spray is a 2016 graduate of Wilson Central High, where playing for Coach John Wild, she helped the Lady Wildcats to 33-1 record and state tournament appearance as a senior
She was a finalist for TSSAA Class AAA Miss Basketball after setting the state and national single-season three-point record with 170.
Spray set the TSSAA record for most three-pointers made in a game with 14 against Harpeth Hall (11/29/15), an accomplishment that earned herself a feature in the Sports Illustrated’s Faces in the Crowd section.
She was the District 9-AAA Most Valuable Player along with TSWA All-State honors after averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game as a junior.